CANADA STOCKS-TSX stays subdued after hot US inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 12, 2024 — 11:03 am EDT

Written by Purvi Agarwal for Reuters ->

By Purvi Agarwal

March 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday, as losses in materials were offset by gains in technology stocks, while investors assessed a hotter-than-expected inflation reading from the United States.

At 10:22 a.m. ET (14:22 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 15.96 points, or 0.07%, at 21,785.18.

U.S. consumer prices increased in February, a Labor Department report showed, suggesting some stickiness in inflation that could delay an anticipated June interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

The yield on the benchmark Canadian bond CA10YT=RR rose after the U.S. inflation data, and last stood at 3.4%.

Wall Street indexes edged higher in choppy trading after the inflation data. .N

"Equity markets don't seem that fazed by the disappointing result. They recognize that this is not a great result, but it's not bad enough to completely knock the Fed off track", said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

"There's still the prospect for interest rate cuts (from the Federal Reserve) sometime around the middle part of the year", he added.

The report is in the spotlight as it follows Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony last week where he said that cuts were likely in coming months only if warranted by further evidence of falling inflation.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks .SPTTTK rose 0.7%, leading gains on the index, followed by consumer staples .GSPTTCS and consumer discretionary .GSPTTCD stocks which rose 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT housing Canadian miners lost 0.8%, as spot gold prices XAU= fell 1%. GOL/

The sector is set to snap its eight-day winning streak if losses hold.

Utilities .GSPTTUT and real state .GSPTTRE sectors followed with a fall of 0.8% and 0.1%, respectively.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

US Markets
Reuters
