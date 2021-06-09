US Markets
DOL

CANADA STOCKS-TSX stays in the red as BoC holds rates, financials fall

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index stayed in negative territory following a lower open on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held its key lending rate steady, while heavyweight financial stocks declined.

Updates prices throughout, adds BoC decision

June 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index stayed in negative territory following a lower open on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held its key lending rate steady, while heavyweight financial stocks declined.

* At 10:06 a.m. ET (1406 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 74.52 points, or 0.37%, at 19,991.4.

* The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, as expected, and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing.

* Eight of the index's 11 major sectors were trading lower, led by the financials sector .SPTTFS, which slipped 0.8%.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.8%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.1% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.3% to $1,897.7 an ounce. GOL/

* Dollarama Inc DOL.TO reversed early declines to rise 1.1%, even as the company said its current-quarter earnings would take a hit from fresh COVID-19 restrictions in certain Canadian provinces.

* On the TSX, 96 issues were higher, while 127 issues declined for a 1.32-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 35.39 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Tilray Inc Ord TLRY.TO, which jumped 9.4%, followed by OrganiGram Holdings OGI.TO, which rose 6.3%.

* Blackberry Ltd BB.TO fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Jamieson Wellness Inc JWEL.TO, down 2.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Auxly Cannabis Group Inc XLY.TO, Blackberry Ltd BB.TO and Rogers Communication Inc RCIb.TO.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 51 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 68.91 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Shailesh Kuber)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOL TLRY OGI BB JWEL XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular