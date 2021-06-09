CANADA STOCKS-TSX stays in the red as BoC holds rates, financials fall

Updates prices throughout, adds BoC decision

June 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index stayed in negative territory following a lower open on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held its key lending rate steady, while heavyweight financial stocks declined.

* At 10:06 a.m. ET (1406 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 74.52 points, or 0.37%, at 19,991.4.

* The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, as expected, and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing.

* Eight of the index's 11 major sectors were trading lower, led by the financials sector .SPTTFS, which slipped 0.8%.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.8%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.1% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.3% to $1,897.7 an ounce. GOL/

* Dollarama Inc DOL.TO reversed early declines to rise 1.1%, even as the company said its current-quarter earnings would take a hit from fresh COVID-19 restrictions in certain Canadian provinces.

* On the TSX, 96 issues were higher, while 127 issues declined for a 1.32-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 35.39 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Tilray Inc Ord TLRY.TO, which jumped 9.4%, followed by OrganiGram Holdings OGI.TO, which rose 6.3%.

* Blackberry Ltd BB.TO fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Jamieson Wellness Inc JWEL.TO, down 2.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Auxly Cannabis Group Inc XLY.TO, Blackberry Ltd BB.TO and Rogers Communication Inc RCIb.TO.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 51 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 68.91 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Shailesh Kuber)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.