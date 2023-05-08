CANADA STOCKS-TSX starts week on upbeat note as energy stock rise

By Shashwat Chauhan

May 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended gains on Monday, with energy stocks leading the surge in commodity-heavy bourse as oil prices inched nearly 3% higher.

At 10:15 a.m. ET (1415 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 57.54 points, or 0.28%, at 20,599.57, after rising 1.5% on Friday.

Canada's energy sector .SPTTEN gained 0.7%, tracking a more than 2% rise in oil prices as fears of recession in the United States eased, while some traders said that crude's recent sell off was overdone with three straight weekly declines for the first time since November. O/R

"It's the economically sensitive areas of the market driving the TSX higher as investors grow more optimistic about the prospects of a soft landing for the economy," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds in Toronto.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which houses precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold prices edged higher against a softer dollar. GOL/

The dollar =USD weakened at the start of a week, which is packed with economic data as prospects for a interest rate cut in the U.S. gained traction.

U.S. April inflation data expected later in the week is to help drive investors assess the economic conditions, while corporate earnings for the first quarter near completion.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc CF.TO slumped 13.0% after a group led by its management said that there could be "" that their proposed C$1.13 billion ($850 million) take-private deal for the financial services firm would be completed, citing delay in securing regulatory approvals.

AltaGas Ltd ALA.TO gained 1.5% after naming Enbridge Inc's ENB.TO Vern Yu as the company's president and CEO, effective July 1, 2023.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp WTE.TO surged 5.2% after TD Securities and Scotibank raised their price target on the marine port services company.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shweta Agarwal)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.