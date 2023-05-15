News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX starts week on higher ground; Northern Dynasty tumbles

May 15, 2023 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

May 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Monday aided by gains in materials and energy stocks, but shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd NDM.TO fell, logging the company's worst day in over a week on going concern worries.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 22.98 points, or 0.11%, at 20,442.6.

