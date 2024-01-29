CANADA STOCKS-TSX starts week lower, Fed decision on tap

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index started the week lower, hurt by a sell-off in energy and healthcare stocks, while investors grew cautious ahead of key domestic economic data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later this week.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 51.96 points, or 0.25%, at 21,073.32.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

