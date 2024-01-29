News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX starts week lower, Fed decision on tap

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

January 29, 2024 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index started the week lower, hurt by a sell-off in energy and healthcare stocks, while investors grew cautious ahead of key domestic economic data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later this week.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 51.96 points, or 0.25%, at 21,073.32.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

