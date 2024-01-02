News & Insights

US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX starts the year lower as financial shares fall, yields rise

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

January 02, 2024 — 11:01 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar and Purvi Agarwal for Reuters ->

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index made a subdued start to 2024, weighed down by a decline in financial stocks on Tuesday, though gains in commodity-linked shares capped losses.

At 10:20 a.m. ET (15:20 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 59.83 points, or 0.29%, at 20,898.61.

Global market sentiment was fragile on Tuesday with Wall Street's main indexes pressured by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

Canada's 10-year benchmark government yield CA10YT=RR was last up at 3.199%.

"(We are) looking for a bit of choppy January as we had a pretty big move in bond yields higher and we'll see if that sets the tone for the year," said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments.

The benchmark index gained more than 8% in 2023 on optimism that the Bank of Canada will start cutting interest rates this year.

"I don't think they (the Bank of Canada) are going to do as many cuts as some parts of the market are expecting," Taylor added, citing risks of inflation.

Heavyweight financial stocks .SPTTFS fell 0.7%, while the information technology index .SPTTTK slipped 2.6% after Shopify'sSHOP.TOsharesdeclined 4.1%.

Limiting declines, energy shares .SPTTEN rose 0.7% and the materials sector .GSPTTMT gained 0.5%, tracking prices of gold and other precious metals higher on hopes of rate cuts from major central banks.

Investors also assessed data showing a sharp contraction in Canada's factory activity, with the S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) falling to an over three-year low of 45.4 in December.

Shares of crypto firms Bitfarms Ltd BITF.TO and Hut 8 Corp HUT.TO rose 6% and 7%, respectively, as bitcoin surged to a 21-month high.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

US Markets
