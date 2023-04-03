CANADA STOCKS-TSX starts quarter higher as energy stocks rally

April 3 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index opened slightly higher on Monday, as energy stocks jumped more than 4% tracking strength in crude oil prices after the OPEC+ announced further oil output cuts over the weekend.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 101.88 points, or 0.51%, at 20,201.77.; Editing by Rashmi Aich

