CANADA STOCKS-TSX starts quarter higher as energy stocks rally

April 03, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

April 3 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index opened slightly higher on Monday, as energy stocks jumped more than 4% tracking strength in crude oil prices after the OPEC+ announced further oil output cuts over the weekend.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 101.88 points, or 0.51%, at 20,201.77.; Editing by Rashmi Aich

