US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX starts Q4 on a strong note on energy boost

Contributor
Shashwat Chauhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, led by energy shares, as the last quarter of the year kicked off amid hawkish actions by central banks to tame surging inflation and investors dreading of a potential recession.

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, led by energy shares, as the last quarter of the year kicked off amid hawkish actions by central banks to tame surging inflation and investors dreading of a potential recession.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 204.22 points, or 1.11%, at 18,648.44.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular