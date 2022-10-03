CANADA STOCKS-TSX starts Q4 on a strong note on energy boost

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, led by energy shares, as the last quarter of the year kicked off amid hawkish actions by central banks to tame surging inflation and investors dreading of a potential recession.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 204.22 points, or 1.11%, at 18,648.44.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan; editing by Uttaresh.V)

