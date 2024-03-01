CANADA STOCKS-TSX starts March higher on commodity boost

March 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, boosted by energy and materials stocks tracking higher commodity prices, while gains were capped as investors took a breather after Thursday's rally on upbeat domestic quarterly results.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 102.89 points, or 0.48%, at 21,466.5.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.