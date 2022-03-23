CANADA STOCKS-TSX snaps win streak as tech and financial shares slide

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday after hitting a record high in the previous session as weakness in the technology and financial sectors countered gains in commodity-linked shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 142.17 points, or 0.64%, at 21,932.18, its first lower close since March 14.

The index climbed to fresh record highs in recent days as investors placed bets on beaten-down technology stocks and higher metal and oil prices boosted commodity-linked sectors.

"I think part of the good performance was the market scrambling to get out of bonds, given how much they have fallen recently, and they moved into equities almost as a default kind of hedge," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

"But the current climate is not really positive for equities either, which is why we are seeing the swings we are seeing."

The technology group fell 2.3%, tracking weakness in the U.S tech-heavy Nasdaq index .IXIC, while financials ended nearly 2% lower.

The energy sector advanced 1.9% to notch a two-week high as disruptions to Russian and Kazakh crude exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline added to worries over tight global supplies.

U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 5.2% higher at $114.93 a barrel, while gold XAU= was up 1.3% at about $1,946 per ounce as investors turned to bullion to shield themselves from soaring inflation and the uncertainty caused by the Ukraine crisis.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4%.

