US Markets
BB

CANADA STOCKS-TSX snaps three-day winning streak as materials stocks drag

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index shed initial gains on Friday to snap its three-day winning streak due to weakness in materials sector, while strength in energy stocks and upbeat domestic retail sales data helped limit losses.

Adds sector details; updates prices

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index shed initial gains on Friday to snap its three-day winning streak due to weakness in materials sector, while strength in energy stocks and upbeat domestic retail sales data helped limit losses.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1% as Spot gold XAU= fell 0.1% to $1,884.71 per ounce, retreating from a one-month peak scaled in the last session. GOL/

* At 09:41 a.m. ET (14:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 39.46 points, or 0.22%, at 17,613.48.

* BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO fell 6.6%, the most on the TSX, after the cybersecurity firm missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue.

* The second biggest decliner was Enghouse Systems Ltd ENGH.TO, down 3.5%.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.6% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.8% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.6%. O/R

* Canadian retail sales grew 0.4% to $54.59 billion ($42.65 billion) in October, led by motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada said.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.1%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.2%.

* On the TSX, 66 issues advanced, while 148 issues declined in a 2.24-to-1 ratio favoring losers, with 104.13 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were media company Corus Entertainment Inc <CJRb.TO> that added 3.2%, and uranium producer Cameco Corp <CCO.TO> that rose 2.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank <TD.TO>, Royal Bank of Canada <RY.TO>, and Enbridge Inc <ENB.TO>.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues, there were 81 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 120.84 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BB ENGH CCO TD RY ENB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular