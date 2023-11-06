CANADA STOCKS-TSX snaps 5-day winning streak as resource shares fall

By Fergal Smith

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday as resource shares fell, but optimism that long-term borrowing costs have peaked helped to cap losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed down 80.91 points, or 0.4%, at 19,743.94, after five straight days of gains.

Bond yields rose on Monday but were trading far below their peaks in October as investors bet the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada (BoC) are finished raising interest rates.

Higher interest rates reduce the value to investors of the expected cash flows companies are expected to produce.

"It looks like bond yields have peaked, so there should be less pressure on valuations going forward and so we've shifted from a market where the risk is to the downside to really a two-way market," said Joseph Abramson, co-chief investment officer at Northland Wealth Management.

Investors believe that "we've seen the worst of the valuation depression, but growth is still slowing," Abramson said.

Data on Friday showed both U.S. and Canadian job growth slowed in October.

Canadian market participants expect the BoC to start cutting its key policy rate from a 22-year high of 5.00% in April 2024, a month later than the previous forecast, according to a survey released by the central bank.

The Toronto market's energy sector fell 1%, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was also down 1% as the price of gold XAU= dropped.

The real estate sector, which is particularly sensitive to higher interest rates, lost 1.4% and healthcare was down 2%.

The consumer staples sector was a bright spot, rising 0.8%.

Shares of Telus International Cda TIXT.TO rose 6.6%, reversing their decline on Friday.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Paul Simao)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.