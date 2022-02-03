CANADA STOCKS-TSX snaps 4-day rally as technology shares tumble

Adds details throughout; updates prices to close

TSX ends down 268.35 points, or 1.3%, at 21,094.01

Technology falls 4.7%, with Shopify down 8.4%

Suncor falls 3.5% after earnings miss

Industrials decline 2.1%

TORONTO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, pulling back from a two-week high the day before, as a slump in U.S. technology shares spilled over to the Toronto market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 268.35 points, or 1.3%, at 21,094.01, after four straight days of gains.

On Wednesday, the TSX notched its highest closing level since Jan. 17.

Wall Street also snapped a winning streak after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' dour forecast sent its stock plummeting and halted a nascent recovery built on upbeat earnings from other big tech.

The TSX's technology sector fell 4.7%, including a 8.4% decline for Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, the stock with the third largest market capitalization on the Toronto market.

Industrials lost 2.1%, while the energy sector ended 0.8% lower even as the benchmark U.S. crude oil price CLc1 broke above $90 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

Energy was pressured by a 3.5% decline in the shares of Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO after the company missed earnings expectations.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, ended down 1.1%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

