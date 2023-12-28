CANADA STOCKS-TSX snaps 3-day winning streak as energy, materials drag

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak as materials and energy stocks declined on a fall in prices of most commodities amid profit-taking from year-end rally, while consumer staples shares led gains, capping losses.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 37.67 points, or 0.18%, at 20,978.24.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru;Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.