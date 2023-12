CANADA STOCKS-TSX snaps 3-day losing streak as tech rallies

By Shashwat Chauhan and Fergal Smith

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Thursday as gains for technology shares offset further pressure on the energy sector, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data for signs that interest rates could have peaked.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 4.3 points, or 0.02%, at 20,278.51. It follows three straight days of declines after the index posted on Friday its highest closing level in two and a half months.

Wall Street rallied, helped by gains for megacap stocks, as data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week.

"We think the claims data, along with other recent labor market statistics, are consistent with a job market that is cooling enough to rule out further rate hikes, but still healthy enough to preclude rate cuts from consideration any time soon," said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

The Toronto market's technology sector rose 0.8% and utilities were up 0.5%.

The energy sector fell to its lowest level since July 21, down 0.9% as the price of oil extended its recent decline. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 4 cents lower at $69.34 a barrel.

The decline for energy came as Canada unveiled a plan aimed at pushing oil and gas companies to cut emissions up to 38% from 2019 levels by 2030.

