CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips to weekly decline as interest rate uncertainty weighs

By Fergal Smith

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as uncertainty around the pace of central bank interest rate hikes weighed on technology shares, with investors taking stock following a healthy rally in recent weeks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 153.99 points, or 0.8%, at 20,111.38. For the week, it fell 0.3% but was up 10.7% from its mid-July trough.

"It has been a strong run from the lows," said Elvis Picardo, portfolio manager at Luft Financial, iA Private Wealth. "So it's not altogether surprising to see a little bit of give-back here."

Wall Street also slipped and bond yields climbed as investors weighed how aggressive the Federal Reserve may need to be as it raises interest rates to battle inflation.

Still, measures of market volatility, such as the VIX index, were trading at much lower levels than earlier this year.

"From a big picture point of view, some of the panic we have seen about inflation seems to have ebbed," Picardo said. "So has concern about the pace of hikes and the magnitude of rate hikes from the central banks."

The technology sector on the Toronto market fell 3.3%, including a decline of 6.9% for the shares of e-commerce giant Shopify Inc SHOP.TO.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.6%, as gold prices fell, while heavily-weighted financials ended 0.8% lower. Banks are due to begin reporting quarterly results next Wednesday.

Domestic data showed that retail sales rose 1.1% in June, easily beating forecasts, on pricier gasoline and higher sales at car dealerships, but sales were seen falling in July.

Consumer discretionary stocks were down 0.9%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Alistair Bell)

