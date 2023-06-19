News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips to one-week low as industrial shares fall

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

June 19, 2023 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

June 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed slightly lower on Monday as industrial and consumer discretionary shares fell, while investors awaited further clues on the interest rate outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 41.16 points, or 0.2%, at 19,934.21, its lowest closing level since last Monday. Volumes were lower than usual, with U.S. markets shut for a holiday.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday. The Fed's move last week to skip a rate hike bolstered investor sentiment.

Also on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada will release minutes for its policy decision two weeks ago when it hiked its benchmark rate for the first time since January.

The Toronto market's industrials and consumer discretionary sectors both lost 0.5%, while heavily-weighted financials were down 0.2%.

Domestic data showed that producer prices fell by 1% in May from April on lower prices for refined petroleum energy and primary non-ferrous metal products.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
