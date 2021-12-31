US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips, set to finish 2021 with best jump in 12 years

Canada's main stock index fell in thin trading on Friday, but was on course to mark its best year since 2009 thanks to massive stimulus, COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes of global economic recovery.

At 9:40 a.m. ET (14:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 29.96 points, or 0.14%, at 21,264.68, with technology .SPTTTK stocks leading losses.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.2%, even though U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.8%. O/R

The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.2%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.3%.

Limiting losses were healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC that gained 0.4%, helped by pot shares Tilray Inc TLRY.TO, Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO rising nearly 2% each.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.7% to $1,825.6 an ounce.GOL/

The benchmark equity index has gained 22% so far this year, with energy stocks surging the most as oil prices rebounded from the pandemic-induced slump on reopening economies.

Healthcare stocks were the weakest as they have lost nearly 22% in 2021 due to tax-loss selling, mostly toward the end of the year.

"Generally speaking, 2021 has been a choppy year for markets. Sector action was very mixed, particularly through the middle part of the year which saw a series of rolling takedowns and rebounds," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 10 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with a total volume of 13.94 million shares.

