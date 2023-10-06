CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips on strong jobs data

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as domestic and U.S. jobs data showed larger-than-expected increases and cemented fears of interest rates staying higher for longer, while gains in the energy and materials sector capped losses.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 68 points, or 0.36%, at 19,069.81.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

