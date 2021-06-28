CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips from record high as energy losses overshadow tech gains

US Markets
Canada's main stock index erased early gains on Monday, slipping from an all-time high, as a sharp drop in energy shares on lower crude prices offset gains in technology stocks.

June 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index erased early gains on Monday, slipping from an all-time high, as a sharp drop in energy shares on lower crude prices offset gains in technology stocks.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN tumbled 2.5% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices fell 0.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.6%. O/R

* The tech subindex .SPTTTK, on the other hand, rose over 1%, tracking gains in the Nasdaq.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 25.41 points, or 0.13%, at 20,204.85, after hitting a record high of 20,273.6 in early trade.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.6%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.3%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 97 issues were higher, while 128 issues declined for a 1.32-to-1 ratio to the downside, with a total volume of 13.24 million shares.

* Electric utility Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. <BEP_u.TO> was the top gainer, jumping 3.2%, after Credit Suisse upgraded it to "outperform" from "neutral", followed by a 2.8 rise by e-commerce firm Shopify Inc <SHOP.TO>, after Barclay raised its price target.

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd <SSL.TO> fell 5.8%, the biggest decline on the TSX, after brokerage RBC downgraded the rating of the gold miner.

* The second biggest decliner was oil producer Vermilion Energy Inc <VET.TO>, down 3.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, Athabasca Oil Corp <ATH.TO> and Nevada Copper Corp <NCU.TO>, respectively.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and three new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 82 new 52-week highs and 15 new lows, with total volume of 33.42 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

