CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips at the open as energy, tech stocks drag

January 30, 2023 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Monday, with energy and technology stocks leading declines at the start of a week packed with interest rate decisions from central banks around the world.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 94.94 points, or 0.46%, at 20,619.54.

