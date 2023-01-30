CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips at the open as energy, tech stocks drag

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Monday, with energy and technology stocks leading declines at the start of a week packed with interest rate decisions from central banks around the world.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 94.94 points, or 0.46%, at 20,619.54.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

