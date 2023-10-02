News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips at open on materials drag; September PMI falls to three-year low

October 02, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index slipped at the open on Monday as materials shares fell, dragged down by precious metal prices, while data showed contraction in Canada's factory activity deepened in September.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 21.91 points, or 0.11%, at 19,519.36.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
