CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips at open on materials drag; September PMI falls to three-year low

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index slipped at the open on Monday as materials shares fell, dragged down by precious metal prices, while data showed contraction in Canada's factory activity deepened in September.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 21.91 points, or 0.11%, at 19,519.36.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

