CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips at open as utilities, consumer staples drag

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Wednesday, led by utilities and consumer staple stocks, as investors waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 52.71 points, or 0.25%, at 20,714.67.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.