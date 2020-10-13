CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips at open as materials drag

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday after a long weekend, dragged by materials sector that shed 2% on weaker gold prices.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 20.31 points, or 0.12%, at 16,542.5.

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.