CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips at open after stronger-than expected jobs data

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, hurt by rate-sensitive technology stocks, after a stronger-than-expected jobs data heightened worries that the Bank of Canada might keep interest rates elevated for longer.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 28.72 points, or 0.14%, at 20,103.36.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Edited by Tasim Zahid)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.