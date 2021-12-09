US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as oil slides on Omicron worries; Kinross slumps

Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index extended fall to a second day on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices were hit by worries over the Omicron COVID-19 variant, while miners were driven lower by an 8% slide in Kinross Gold on its plan to buy Great Bear for $1.42 billion.

At 09:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 81.86 points, or 0.39%, at 20,995.49.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

