CANADA STOCKS- TSX slips as mining, energy shares fall on China demand concern

March 7 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index inched lower on Tuesday as shares of miners and energy firms tracked weakness in commodity prices on concerns around demand from China.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 54.29 points, or 0.26%, at 20,460.51.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.