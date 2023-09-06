News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as financials fall after BoC keeps interest rates unchanged

September 06, 2023 — 10:54 am EDT

By Siddarth S

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, dragged by financial and industrial stocks after the Bank of Canada(BoC) left its key overnight interest rate on hold, as expected, at 5.00%, but kept the doors open for further rate hikes.

At 10:21 a.m. ET (14:21 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 74.39 points, or 0.36%, at 20,339.37.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held interest rate steady, noting the economy had entered a period of weaker growth, but said it could raise interest rates again should inflationary pressures persist.

"Overall, while the BoC still has a bias to tighten, as long as the data remains calm and calms further, I suspect that the BoC is probably done hiking interest rates," said Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

The central bank hiked rates by a quarter point in both June and July in a bid to tame stubbornly high inflation that has remained above the bank's 2% target for 27 months.

Canada's economy unexpectedly shrank an annualized 0.2% in the second quarter, a sign the economy could have already entered a recession. But inflation accelerated in July to 3.3% and core measures stayed at about 3.5%.

Money markets recorded a 14% chance for a hike on Wednesday. Thirty-one of 34 economists polled by Reuters between Aug. 24-30 expect no change to the central bank's overnight rate at the meeting. 0#BOCWATCH

Heavily-weighted financials .SPTTFS slipped 0.3%, while industrials .GSPTTIN dipped 0.2%.

In company news, both U.S. and Canadian-listed shares of Enbridge ENB.TO, ENB.N fell over 5%, after the Canadian pipeline operator said on Tuesday it will buy three utilities from Dominion Energy D.N for $14 billion, including debt.

