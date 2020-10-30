CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as energy stocks weigh, virus cases surge

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, pressured by losses in the energy sector, while a record daily rise in global coronavirus cases further dented investor sentiment.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.5% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.1%. O/R

* Adding to the downbeat mood, the nation's producer prices edged down 0.1% in September from August on energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 75.48 points, or 0.48%, at 15,595.22.

* Canadian economy grew by 1.2% in August, its fourth consecutive gain and slightly stronger than analyst estimates, Statistics Canada data showed, though growth was expected to slow in September.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.6%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.6%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.6%, with gold futures GCc1 gaining 1.1% to $1,886.2 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 62 issues were higher, while 155 declined for a 2.50-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 12.47 million shares traded.

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc SNC.TO fell 9.8%, the biggest drop on the TSX, after the construction company reported a third-quarter loss, followed by Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.TO, down 4.6%.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aecon Group Inc <ARE.TO>, which jumped 4.9% after the construction firm posted strong third-quarter results, and Gildan Activewear Inc <GIL.TO>, which rose 4.8% after multiple brokerages turned bullish on the apparel maker.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hexo Corp <HEXO.TO>, Suncor Energy Inc <SU.TO> and Yamana Gold Inc <YRI.TO>.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were one new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 23.78 million shares.

