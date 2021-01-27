CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as energy, materials stocks weigh

Updates shares, add sector details

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by weakness in materials and energy stocks, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement for clarity on monetary stimulus.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (1437 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 204.03 points, or 1.15%, at 17,575.38.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.2% as bullion prices fell on the back of a strong dollar. GOL/

* The heavyweight energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.7%, as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.3% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.3%. O/R

* Celestica Inc CLS.TO fell 8%, the most on the TSX, after the electronics company posted fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations. The second-biggest decliner was fuel-cell products developer Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, down 8.7%.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.8%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 1.8%.

* On the TSX, 15 issues were higher, while 203 issues declined for a 13.53-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 18.50 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were security software maker BlackBerry Limited <BB.TO>, which jumped 18.8% and extended a nine-day rally, while apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc <GOOS.TO> added 2.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry, Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, and Supreme Cannabis Company Inc <FIRE.TO>.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 11 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, with a total volume of 45.51 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

