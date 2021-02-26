US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as energy, materials stocks track weaker commodities

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, a day after posting its worst session in nearly a month, with energy and materials stocks tracking weakness in commodities.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.3% following a fall in oil prices as a bond price rout led to gains in the U.S. dollar .DXY. Crude supply is expected to rise in response to prices climbing above pre-pandemic levels. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.9% to $1,757.8 an ounce. GOL/

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 41.5 points, or 0.23%, at 18,182.04.

* Locally, data showed domestic producer prices rose by 2% in January from December.

* Miner MAG Silver Corp MAG.TO fell 3.4%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO, down 3.1% after the oil producer said it could no longer predict a start date for the proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export plant in Oregon.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.3%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.2%.

* On the TSX, 77 issues were higher, while 135 issues declined for a 1.75-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 12.54 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aecon Group Inc ARE.TO, which jumped 5% after the construction firm reported upbeat fourth-quarter earnings, and pot producer Aphria Inc APHA.TO, which rose 3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were ClearStream Energy Services Inc CSM.TO, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd NDM.TO and Nexgen Energy Ltd NXE.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 11 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with a total volume of 32.97 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

