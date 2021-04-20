CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as Canadian National falls on bid to buy Kansas City rail

Updates prices, adds sectors

April 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday, pressured by industrial shares as Canadian National tumbled after it offered to buy railroad operator Kansas City Southern for $30 billion.

* Canadian National's shares CNR.TO dropped 7.5% and was the worst performer on the main index after the company trumped a rival bid by Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern.

* That led to the industrial sector .GSPTTIN posting a decline of 2%.

* At 9:44 a.m. ET (13:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 117.6 points, or 0.61%, at 19,086.82.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2% even as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.3% a barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.5%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, lost 0.2% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.1% to $1,767.9 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 76 issues were higher, while 150 issues declined for a 1.97-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 15.29 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Spin Master Corp TOY.TO, which jumped 2.7%, and Altus Group AIF.TO, which rose 2.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc ZENA.TO, Bombardier BBDb.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 26 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 33.50 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.