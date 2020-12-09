CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips after six-day rally

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index dipped on Wednesday, after six straight sessions of gains, as a 1% drop in gold prices dragged down miners.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (1436 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.51 points, or 0.02%, at 17,635.49.

