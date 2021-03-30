US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as mining, energy stocks fall on weaker commodities

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

March 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, dragged down by shares in mining and energy companies as bullion and crude oil prices weakened.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 80.35 points, or 0.43%, at 18,638.87.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.1% as gold futures GCc1 hit a three-week low of $1,683.9 an ounce. GOL/

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.3% as oil prices fell after the Suez Canal reopened to traffic, while focus turned to OPEC+ possibly agreeing to output cuts this week. O/R

* Miners B2Gold Corp BTO.TO and Pretium Resources Inc PVG.TO fell 5.6% and 4.9%, respectively, and were the biggest decliners on the TSX.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.2%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 70 issues were higher, while 152 issues declined for a 2.17-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 16.76 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Exchange Income Corp <EIF.TO>, which jumped 2.9%, and pot producer Aphria Inc <APHA.TO>, which rose 1.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank of Nova Scotia <BNS.TO>, Power Corporation of Canada <POW.TO>, and TC Energy Corp. <TRP.TO>.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 22 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with a total volume of 31.53 million shares.

