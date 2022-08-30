CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides 1% as energy stocks tumble; Bank of Montreal slips

By Aniruddha Ghosh

Aug 30 (Reuters) - A more than 3% tumble in energy stocks pushed Canada's main stock index down for a third straight session on Tuesday, while Bank of Montreal slipped on disappointing quarterly results.

At 10:25 a.m. ET (14:25 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 209.59 points, or 1.06%, at 19,626.53.

Seven of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, pressured mostly by declines in energy and material stocks.

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO joined other Big Six banks in keeping aside higher provisions to brace against potential defaults with interest rates at multi-decade highs and an uncertain outlook, while reporting lower quarterly profit. Shares slipped 1.9%.

"The TSX is trading lower this morning in sympathy with lower commodity prices... Additionally, the Bank of Montreal is dragging on the TSX, impacted by greater loan loss provisions and weakness in capital markets," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds in Toronto.

The Canadian banks index .GSPTXBA has lost 2.8% since the lenders began reporting results last Tuesday, while the broader Toronto stocks benchmark .GSPTSE has skid 0.7% since then.

"That said, weakness emanating from energy and financials is being partially offset by strength in the technology sector, which is rebounding from deeply oversold conditions as investors may be squaring their positions ahead of month end," Michael added.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks .SPTTTK firmed 0.1%, while the energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 3.5% as oil prices fell by more than $3 a barrel on fears that an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand. O/R

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.1% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.5% to $1,728.5 an ounce, and copper prices CMCU3 slid 3.5% to $7,875 a tonne, as investors positioned for higher interest rates globally. GOL/MET/L

The broader financial sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.6%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.9%.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh, Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

