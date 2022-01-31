CANADA STOCKS-TSX slashes monthly decline with biggest rally in 6 weeks

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Monday rose by the most in nearly six weeks, led by technology shares, but investors doubted it was plain sailing ahead for the market after a turbulent January for global equities.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 356.54 points, or 1.7%, at 21,098.29, its highest closing level since Jan. 19 and the biggest advance since Dec. 21. For the month, the TSX was down 0.6%.

"This is a snap back from oversold conditions," said Joseph Abramson, co-chief investment officer at Northland Wealth Management. "Markets are going to remain choppy for a while because we are moving into a rising rate environment and growth is going to slow."

Wall Street's three main benchmarks also closed higher, with the gains helping the tech-heavy Nasdaq narrowly avoid its worst ever start to the year.

Technology shares have been among the most volatile in recent weeks as expectations rose of faster interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada.

The TSX's tech sector advanced 5.1% on Monday, including a 10.1% jump in the shares of Shopify Inc SHOP.TO. The company has the third largest market capitalization on the Toronto market.

The heavily-weighted financials group climbed 1.3%, while energy was up 0.8% as a supply shortage and political tensions helped oil prices notch their biggest monthly gain in almost a year. U.S. crude futures CLc1 settled 1.5% higher at $88.15.

Gold XAU= and copper HGc1 prices also rose, giving the materials group a boost. It added 1.9%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.