CANADA STOCKS-TSX sheds 1.6% as slowdown fears fuel global risk aversion

Susan Mathew Reuters
Canada's main stock index hit 10-week lows on Friday, with losses led by energy stocks, as investors retreated from riskier assets on worries about the economic impact of aggressive monetary policy tightening globally.

At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 307.76 points, or 1.62%, at 18,694.92.

With losses extending to a fourth straight session, the index was on track for weekly losses of about 3.6%.

