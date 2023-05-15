CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to start week higher on commodity strength

May 15 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's benchmark stock index climbed higher on Monday tracking strength in commodity prices, while investor caution over the U.S. debt ceiling kept gains in check.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 7:22 a.m. ET.

Contracts tied to crude oil prices edged higher, supported by a resumption in U.S. demand for reserves and tightening supply by the OPEC+. O/R

Spot Gold prices also got a lift as investors flocked to the save-haven asset amid the U.S. debt ceiling standoff and worries of a global economic slowdown. GOL/

Among company news, Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TOlowered its current quarter production outlook due to a shut-in caused by the wildfires in West Central Alberta.

Later in the day, investors await April housing starts data, which is expected to show a rise of 224,600 from the previous month, according to a Reuters poll.

In the previous weekly session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% lower as signs of lacklustre economic growth in China and the U.S. weighed on investor sentiment. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 121 points, or 0.36% at 7:24 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 15 points, or 0.36%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 36.5 points, or 0.27%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:22 a.m. ET

Spot Gold XAU=: $2014.89; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $70.36; +0.46% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $74.47; +0.4% O/R

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

