CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to snap five sessions of losses as energy stocks rebound

July 15 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy stock index rose on Friday on the back of strength in energy shares, but was on track for a weekly loss as investor worries deepened over a possible economic slowdown.

At 10:06 a.m. ET (14:06 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 37.45 points, or 0.2%, at 18,366.51.

Still, the S&P/TSX index was headed for a weekly loss of 3.5%, which would be its biggest in a month, after the Bank of Canada's jumbo rate hike on Wednesday pummeled financial stocks. .TO

The energy sector .SPTTEN was 2.1% higher on the day as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 1.3% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.3%. O/R

The sector, as well as material stocks, have been hit this month by a slide in commodity prices driven by a surging dollar, rate hike fears and COVID-19 curbs in the key market of China.

"The outlook for equities is choppy and neutral at best to downward at the moment," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

"Investors remain cautious and fearful. We still have the potential for a volatile summer and rough summer."

Canada's average resale home price fell 1.8% from a year ago in June and was down 6.4% on the month, as rising borrowing costs continued to send a chill through the country's housing market, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed.

Elsewhere, U.S. stocks gained as upbeat retail sales data allayed some concerns about an economic slowdown and two Fed policymakers hosed down expectations of a more aggressive U.S. interest rate rise this month. .N

