CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to snap five-day losing streak as oil stocks rebound

July 15 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy stock index recouped some losses on Friday as energy shares rose on strength in crude prices, but the Toronto shares benchmark was still set for a weekly decline as fears of a sharp economic slowdown have weighed on financial and commodity stocks.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 161.93 points, or 0.88%, at 18,490.99.

