CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to snap eight-day losing streak, Industrials rise

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index seemed on track to snap an eight-day losing streak as TSX moved higher on Monday after Air Canada's annual profit forecast lifted the industrial sector while investor sentiment was optimistic ahead of a week full of scheduled economic data.

At 10:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 53.76 points, or 0.29%, at 18,791.15.

Air CanadaAC.TO said it expects 2023 core profit towards the higher range of its previous forecast after strong demand for international travel helped the carrier beat third-quarter profit estimates.

Although the airline company reversed early gains to fall 2.2%, the broader industrial .GSPTTIN sector added 1.0%, its biggest jump in over six weeks.

Markets will closely monitor Canada's GDP for August and manufacturing data for October slated for later in the week.

"There is a lot of fear that Canada is already getting close to entering a recession, so the GDP number is going to be important," said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments.

Investors will also be keeping tabs on the U.S. Federal Reserve's crucial monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, where the central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, boosting shares of rate-sensitive sectors.

The information technology .SPTTTK index was up 0.7%, while financials .SPTTFS added 0.9%.

Consumer staples .GSPTTCS sector made the most gains, up 1.7%, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT was the only outlier, down 2.4% as a sell-off in First Quantum FM.TO shares weighed on the sub-index. GOL/MET/L

Panama will be holding a referendum to decide whether to scrap a contract with First Quantum's local unit after days of protests by thousands of people who have opposed the open-pit copper mine project. The miner dropped 18.1% to the bottom of the index.

Canadian SolarCSIQ.O shares were up 0.5% after the Ontario-based company said it would invest $800 million to build a solar photovoltaic (PV) cell production facility in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

