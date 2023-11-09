CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to snap 3-day losing streak on earnings boost

By Khushi Singh

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was on track to snap a three-day streak of declines on Thursday, after a string of upbeat earnings from industry heavyweights, including insurer Manulife and telecom operator Rogers, lifted shares across the board.

At 10:10 a.m. ET (1510 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 152.69 points, or 0.78%, at 19,682.9.

Rogers CommunicationsRCIb.TO shares rose 3.9% as the telecom operator beat third-quarter profit estimates, pushing the broader capped communication services .GSPTTTS index higher by 1.3%.

Stelco HoldingsSTLC.TO shares jumped 12.5% to the top of the TSX after the steelmaker reported better-than-anticipated third-quarter results.

The broader materials .GSPTTMT index moved higher by 1.8%, leading sectoral gains.

Shares of Suncor EnergySU.TO climbed 2.5% after the oil firm reported higher-than-anticipated profit in its third quarter, helped by strong refining margins and higher sales volumes from its oil sands operations.

The energy sector .SPTTEN was also up 1.7%, tracking higher oil prices. O/R

"People are more worried about demand falling short than supply falling short, and that's kind of keeping a lid on the commodity prices," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The financials index .SPTTFS gained 0.8%, following a 3.0% rise in shares of Manulife FinancialMFC.TO after the insurer posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, boosted by sales in Asia and higher returns on investment.

Canadian uranium miner NexGen EnergyNXE.TO received Saskatchewan's environmental assessment approval to proceed with the development of its 100%-owned Rook I Project. The stock added 6.7%.

On the contrary, Wesdome Gold MinesWDO.TO was among the top decliners on the overall index, down 3.2% following third-quarter revenue miss.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.