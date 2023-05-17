CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to recover on crude oil strength

May 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Wednesday, a day after posting its worst performance in over two months, as the bourse tracked an uptick in crude oil prices.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.4% lower after data showed consumer prices bounced back in April. .TO

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:06

Oil prices were steady after a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories stoked demand concerns as economic worries competed with a tighter supply outlook for later in the year. O/R

Bullion prices eased as the dollar climbed, making the safe-haven asset less attractive to consumers. GOL/

Among company news, an investor consortium including Reuters News parent Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO and U.S. buyout firm Blackstone Inc BX.Nsold shares worth about $3.41 billion in market operator London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L.

Brokerages Credit Suisse and Stifel FirstEnergy turned bullish on oil refining firm Gibson Energy Inc GEI.TO.

Market participants continue to keenly watch talks in Washington on raising the U.S. debt ceiling, which would decide if the world's largest economy would be able to avoid a looming default.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 128 points, or 0.39%, at 7:06 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 14.25 points, or 0.35%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 26.75 points, or 0.2%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:02 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,992; -0.03% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.24; +0.54% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.3; +0.5% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

April housing starts data due at 8:30 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

