News & Insights

US Markets
TRI

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to recover on crude oil strength

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

May 17, 2023 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian and Vansh Agarwal for Reuters ->

May 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Wednesday, a day after posting its worst performance in over two months, as the bourse tracked an uptick in crude oil prices.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.4% lower after data showed consumer prices bounced back in April. .TO

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:06

Oil prices were steady after a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories stoked demand concerns as economic worries competed with a tighter supply outlook for later in the year. O/R

Bullion prices eased as the dollar climbed, making the safe-haven asset less attractive to consumers. GOL/

Among company news, an investor consortium including Reuters News parent Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO and U.S. buyout firm Blackstone Inc BX.Nsold shares worth about $3.41 billion in market operator London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L.

Brokerages Credit Suisse and Stifel FirstEnergy turned bullish on oil refining firm Gibson Energy Inc GEI.TO.

Market participants continue to keenly watch talks in Washington on raising the U.S. debt ceiling, which would decide if the world's largest economy would be able to avoid a looming default.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 128 points, or 0.39%, at 7:06 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 14.25 points, or 0.35%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 26.75 points, or 0.2%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:02 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,992; -0.03% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.24; +0.54% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.3; +0.5% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

April housing starts data due at 8:30 a.m. ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRI
BX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.