CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower on worries over European banking crisis

March 24(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to open lower on Friday, as turmoil in the European banking sector soured the mood in markets, with declining crude oil prices adding to the pressure.

European banks fell sharply, led by Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and UBS UBSG.S, on mounting worries that the crisis in the sector was showing no signs of easing. MKTS/GLOB

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.7% at 7:17 a.m. ET.

Crude oil prices fell on lower demand prospects after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years. O/R

Among company news, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said it was "disappointed" by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' decision to extend the federal permitting process for the oil distributor's proposed Great Lakes Tunnel.

Western Copper and Gold Corp WRN.TO said Mitsubishi Materials Corp has agreed to acquire a 5% stake in the miner for $C2.63 per share.

Investors also await Canada's retail sales data for January, which is expected to rise 0.7%, as per a Reuters poll, from a 0.5% increase in the previous month.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed down 0.4% to a six-day low, dragged down by energy and financial stocks. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 326 points, or 1.01%, at 7:17 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 33 points, or 0.83%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 67.25 points, or 0.52%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,002; +0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $67.42; -3.63% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $73.4; -3.64% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

Feb Durable Goods due at 8:30 a.m. ET

March S&P Global composite PMI data due at 9:45 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3769 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

