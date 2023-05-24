CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower on subdued banks earnings, US debt deal jitters

May 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures edged lower on Wednesday tracking a somber mood across markets on prolonged U.S. debt deal talks, while subdued earnings from two major domestic lenders also weighed on sentiment.

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO and Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO reported lower adjusted earnings at home as the lenders set aside more rainy day funds amid economic uncertainty. U.S.- listed shares of the banks were down before the bell.

Global market sentiment was dour as investors were risk-off, with just over a week left for the U.S. to lift its debt ceiling limit and avoid a catastrophic default. MKTS/GLOB

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.6% at 07:08 a.m. ET (11:04 GMT).

However, contracts tied to oil prices climbed higher, supported by speculations of tighter supply, while gold prices ticked up as market uncertainty lifted appeal for the safe-haven asset. GOL/O/R

Elsewhere, the UK competition watchdog said it had provisionally found that five banks, including the Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO, broke UK competition law by exchanging sensitive information on government bonds in one-to-one online chats.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1% lower on Tuesday, dragged down by technology, materials and industrial sectors. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 124 points, or 0.37% at 12:08 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 14.25 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 43.75 points, or 0.32%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:08 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,979.2; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $74.12; +1.6% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $77.97; +1.5% O/R

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

