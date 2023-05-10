News & Insights

US Markets
NVEI

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower ahead of US inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

May 10, 2023 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by Vansh Agarwal and Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index fell on Wednesday, tracking weakness in commodities' prices ahead of U.S. consumer inflation data.

Market participants will keep a close eye on U.S. April consumer price index (CPI) data due at 08:30 a.m. ET that could influence the outlook for Federal Reserve's policy tightening, with cuts in interest rate expected later this year.

Base and precious metals traded lower, while oil prices fell after a surprise rise in U.S. oil inventories in the possible sign of weakening demand. MET/LGOL/O/R

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:23 a.m. ET.

Among company news, payments tech firm Nuvei Corp NVEI.TObeat expectations for its first-quarter revenue.

Brokerage Scotiabank resumed coverage of digital healthcare firm WELL Health Technologies Corp WELL.TO with a sector "outperform" rating.

Investors also await domestic March building permits data due later in the data, which is expected to fall 2.9%, as per a Reuters poll, from an 8.6% rise in the month previous.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% up aided by gains in the energy and industrial sectors stocks. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 53 points, or 0.16% at 7:23 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.25 points, or 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 6.5 points, or 0.05%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:23 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,029; -0.24% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $72.84; -1.18% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $76.57; -1.12% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Vansh Agarwal and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Vansh.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVEI
WELL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.