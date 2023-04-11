CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher on precious metal boost

April 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy stock index gained on Tuesday, tracking strength in gold prices, while investors await the Bank of Canada's (BoC) rate decision due later in the week.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Spot gold prices XAU= gained as the U.S. dollar retreated after European markets reopened post the Easter break. GOL/

Amid the labor market resilience, investors will focus on the BoC's interest rate decision due on Wednesday, with traders expecting the central bank to keep rates unchanged. 0#BOCWATCH

In company news, U.S.-listed shares of Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, HEXO.O fell 20% in premarket trading, after Tilray Brands Inc TLRY.TO said it would buy the Canadian cannabis company for $56 million.

Glencore GLEN.L CEO Gary Nagle plans to meet with some Canadian shareholders of Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO in Toronto on Thursday, to personally lobby them for support of Glencore's proposed takeover of the copper and zinc miner, Reuters reported.

French asset manager AXA IM said it has agreed to sell its stake in French data centre firm Data4 to Brookfield Infrastructure BAM.TO for an undisclosed amount.

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,009.4; +0.73% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $79.51; -0.29% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $83.91; -0.32% O/R

($1 = 1.3496 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

