CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher as oil prices climb

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

May 12, 2023 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian and Vansh Agarwal for Reuters ->

May 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index is set to bounce back on Friday, after two straight sessions of losses, tracking a marginal uptick in crude oil prices.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 06:57 a.m. ET.

Contracts tied to precious and base metals ticked lower, while those linked to crude oil prices were marginally up amid investor concerns about a gloomy demand outlook for raw materials. O/RMET/LGOL/

Among company news, Air Canada AC.TO reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as the country's largest airline benefited from resilient travel demand.

Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO reported first-quarter profit above analysts' estimates as the country's second-biggest life insurer benefited from strong sales at home and in the U.S.

Oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO reported a sharp drop in its first-quarter profit.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% lower, weighed down by commodity-linked stocks. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 142 points, or 0.43%, at 06:57 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 17 points, or 0.41%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 30.75 points, or 0.23%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 6:57 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,011.9; -0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.08; +0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.1; +0.1% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

May University of Michigan consumer sentiment preliminary data due at 10 am ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
Stocks mentioned

AC
SLF
CPG

