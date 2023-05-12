CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher as oil prices climb

May 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index is set to bounce back on Friday, after two straight sessions of losses, tracking a marginal uptick in crude oil prices.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 06:57 a.m. ET.

Contracts tied to precious and base metals ticked lower, while those linked to crude oil prices were marginally up amid investor concerns about a gloomy demand outlook for raw materials. O/RMET/LGOL/

Among company news, Air Canada AC.TO reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as the country's largest airline benefited from resilient travel demand.

Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO reported first-quarter profit above analysts' estimates as the country's second-biggest life insurer benefited from strong sales at home and in the U.S.

Oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO reported a sharp drop in its first-quarter profit.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% lower, weighed down by commodity-linked stocks. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 142 points, or 0.43%, at 06:57 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 17 points, or 0.41%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 30.75 points, or 0.23%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 6:57 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,011.9; -0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.08; +0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.1; +0.1% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

May University of Michigan consumer sentiment preliminary data due at 10 am ET

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

