CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher as metals, oil rise

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's benchmark stock index climbed higher on Wednesday supported by an uptick in crude oil, precious and base metals prices, while investors were hopeful of inflation cooling in the United States.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:27 a.m. ET.

Prices of gold, copper and oil ticked higher on hopes of slower interest rate hikes out of the U.S., and demand recovering out of a post-COVID China. GOL/MET/LO/R

The commodity-oriented Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed 0.2% higher on Wednesday, its highest closing level in four weeks with gold miners among the top gainers. .TO

With the U.S. Federal Reserve on a mission to stamp out inflation through interest rate hikes, investors will be keen on U.S. consumer-inflation figures, expected on Thursday, to gauge future monetary policy out of the world's largest economy.

Among company news, Aritzia Inc ATZ.TO is expected to report third-quarter earnings after markets close.

The Panama government doubled down on its order that metal miner First Quantum Minerals FM.TO should halt operations at its flagship local copper mine, since it had been operating without a contract since 2017.

COMMODITIES AT 7:27 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,888.6; +0.6% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $75.4; +0.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $80.6; +0.6% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = C$1.3424)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.