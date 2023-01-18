CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher as energy, gold prices gain

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday edged up as crude and gold prices rose, while investors hoped easing inflation could pave the way for the Bank of Canada to slow its pace of monetary tightening.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:11 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 0.3% on Tuesday, its highest closing level since Dec. 2.

Canada's annual inflation rate eased more than expected in December, data showed on Tuesday, with the annual rate slowing to 6.3% in December from 6.8% in November.

The Bank of Canada is now expected to hike rates by 25 basis points next week. 0#BOCWATCH

Oil prices rose over 1% on hopes of demand recovery in top consumer China, while gold prices were buoyed by a weaker dollar. O/RGOL/

Among company news, France's BNP Paribas BNPP.PA said that it has received all the necessary regulatory approvals to complete its previously-announced sale of its U.S. unit Bank of the West to Bank of Montreal BMO.TO.

In a legal filing, Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO said its C$20 billion ($14.9 billion) acquisition of rival Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO has been delayed long enough and must be allowed to proceed despite the competition bureau's opposition.

Across the border, U.S futures edged up as earnings season picked up steam, while investors awaited the retail sales data and final producer prices for December due later in the day. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:11 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,918; +0.42% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $81.84; +2.07% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $87.38; +1.68% O/R

($1 = 1.3361 Canadian dollars)

